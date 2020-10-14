 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

More businesses eligible for subsidies under new rent relief program

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The federal government’s new rent relief program will cap the amount a business can claim, but will allow more businesses who lost revenue due to the pandemic to get help.

The revamped program, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy, is meant to correct the problems of its predecessor, which required businesses to meet a strict set of requirements to qualify: A minimum loss of 70 per cent of revenue compared to pre-pandemic levels; annual revenues under $20-million and gross rent under $50,000 per month.

Now, a business can claim a maximum amount of $75,000 of eligible expenses per location but is subject to an overall cap of $300,000 across all locations.

Story continues below advertisement

A maximum of 65 per cent of the eligible expenses claimed will be subsidized if the business has lost at least 70 per cent of its revenues. If the business loses less than 70 per cent of its revenues, the amount of federal help decreases in proportion. An additional 25 per cent in subsidies is allotted if the government mandates the temporary closure of a business.

Businesses can apply to the new rent subsidy program “as long as they have eligible costs, such as rent and mortgage interest payments,” Katherine Cuplinskas, press secretary for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, said in an e-mailed statement. "Eligible costs would be capped at the first $75,000 per location and subject to an overall cap of $300,000 across all locations, to be shared among affiliated entities,” she said.

The subsidy cap, in essence, does away with some of the more rigid requirements of the first program and opens it up to businesses that pull in more than $20-million in annual revenue and pay more than $50,000 in gross rent per month.

When Ottawa announced the new program last Friday, it made it clear that tenants would be allowed to apply for the help instead of relying on their landlords to do so on their behalf. Businesses had said they were at the mercy of their landlords and many were either evicted, forced to shut down or filed for bankruptcy protection.

With COVID-19 cases spiking in Quebec and Ontario, the provinces have reinstated closures on indoor restaurants, gyms, cinemas and casinos in the regions with the highest numbers.

The new rent relief program starts this month and will be in place until June of next year, though the requirements and benefits could change after December. Details of CERS are expected to soon be announced.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies