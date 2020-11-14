More landlords suing Hudson’s Bay for not paying rent since pandemic started

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

More landlords suing Hudson’s Bay for not paying rent since pandemic started

Rachelle Younglai
Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

More landlords in Canada are suing Hudson’s Bay Co. Hudson’s Bay for not paying the rent since the coronavirus pandemic started, increasing pressure on the retailer that had been trying to turn its business around.

HBC, which operates its namesake brand, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off Fifth chains, is facing legal actions for unpaid rent in at least 20 locations in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec, as well as in Florida, according to court documents.

Morguard REIT is seeking a total of $2.79-million in unpaid rent for five locations in shopping centres in Ottawa, Toronto, Brampton, Ont., and Abbotsford, B.C., according to October filings in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and B.C. Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement

SmartCentres REIT is seeking a total of $1.4-million in unpaid rent for several of the retailer’s now-defunct Home Outfitters, including in St. Catharines, Ont., and Oshawa, Ont., according to July filings in the Ontario court. Although HBC closed Home Outfitters in 2019, it continued to pay rent at the empty stores as required under lease terms. But in April, HBC stopped paying the rent, citing the pandemic.

“HBC has opportunistically seized on the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to abandon its rent obligations,” SmartCentres SmartCentres said in one of the filings.

Desjardins Financial and First Capital REIT have also taken HBC to court over unpaid rent at its former Home Outfitters locations in Burlington, Ont., and Calgary, respectively. (Filings were made in October and May, respectively.)

The owner of the Dover Pointe mall in Nanaimo, B.C., is seeking damages of $542,635 from HBC for rent and fees owed from April until the end of the lease in October, according to an August filing in the provincial supreme court.

This is in addition to lawsuits from five other property owners seeking unpaid rent in locations in West Vancouver, Miami-Dade County, Florida, as well as Dorval, Gatineau and other locations in Quebec.

The legal proceedings are occurring as provinces clamp down on activity to try to get COVID-19 cases under control. The new restrictions are occurring in the weeks leading to Christmas, the most critical shopping period for retailers.

HBC, which finalized its privatization just weeks before the pandemic struck in March, has filed a lawsuit against one of its bigger landlords, Oxford Properties, accusing it of not running first-class mall operations at places such as Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre, the country’s most profitable mall. HBC has made similar allegations against its other landlords, according to court documents.

Story continues below advertisement

“HBC believes the burden posed by the pandemic should be shared fairly by both landlords and retailers,” Ian Putnam, HBC Properties and Investments president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. Where the company is not able to come to an agreement with landlords, he added, HBC is “happy to have the courts determine what is fair and reasonable.”

Real estate and bankruptcy lawyers said it was unusual for tenants to sue their landlords and said landlords appear more lenient with HBC given its position as the major retailer in a shopping centre.

“The forbearance and patience that you are seeing from the landlords for the Bay is very unique because of the status and size of the Bay as a tenant. A smaller tenant with a smaller store would not get that same level of patience," said David Bish, head of Torys LLP’s corporate restructuring and advisory practice.

Landlords may also be reluctant to evict given that they would end up with huge amounts of space to fill, which is what happened when Sears Canada and Target shuttered operations in Canada in 2017 and 2015, respectively.

Since the pandemic began, tenants and their landlords have battled over how to share the pain from store closings and activity restrictions. Landlords are under pressure to renegotiate leases and the biggest mall owners have provided deferrals and abatements for their hardest-hit tenants.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies