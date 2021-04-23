More policy changes may be needed to cool hot housing markets, but not without more research: National Bank CEO

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

More policy changes may be needed to cool hot housing markets, but not without more research: National Bank CEO

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

National Bank CEO Louis Vachon speaks to shareholders at the company's annual meeting on April 21, 2017, in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

National Bank of Canada CEO Louis Vachon said further action may be needed to cool hot housing markets in the next six months, but he urged policymakers and regulators to get a better grasp of the root causes that are driving home prices higher before rushing to change rules.

In an interview after the bank’s annual meeting of shareholders, which was held virtually on Friday, Mr. Vachon said there are “many moving parts” underpinning frenzied bidding and surging housing prices in markets ranging from Vancouver and Toronto to smaller towns across B.C., Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Policymakers and regulators are “fully aware” of the dangers a housing bubble could pose to the economy and social well-being, he said, and they may need to do more to keep one from building. That could include tailored measures like ending blind bidding on homes for sale, he said. But first, he encouraged officials to conduct large-scale surveys to understand which factors that are driving prices higher are temporary symptoms of the pandemic, and which are likely to last.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think there’s a single, magic-wand policy that will deal with this situation,” Mr. Vachon said. “So it may have to be a number of different policy adjustments.”

Issues that Mr. Vachon wants to see studied more closely include the impact of parental support. If the “bank of Mom and Dad” proves to be a major contributor, he said policies designed to curb excessive borrowing may be less effective, as buyers have more capacity to boost down payments. Instead, he said the focus could “pivot from a macroeconomic risk to more social policy,” rooted in housing affordability and access.

“Both of them are important, but they’re not the same problem,” Mr. Vachon said. “So what risk am I dealing with here?”

He also called for studies to gauge whether a generation of baby boomers will resume downsizing from larger homes as pandemic restrictions ease, adding much needed supply to the market, and whether a shift to remote work will permanently make houses in suburban and rural communities outside major cities more attractive.

Recent changes announced by regulators and the federal government are “helpful,” Mr. Vachon said. Canada’s banking regulator plans to make the stress test for uninsured mortgages stricter starting June 1, raising the threshold to qualify for some home loans, though critics have questioned how effective that will be. And the federal government plans to impose a 1-per-cent vacant home tax on foreign owners, while committing an additional $2.5-billion to build affordable housing.

But Mr. Vachon said there should also be public consultations on whether blind bidding, a common practice in real estate that typically prevents buyers competing for a home from knowing what competing bids are offered. Critics say that can lead buyers to make irrationally high bids out of fear losing a property, while defenders of the practice say it protects privacy and prevents bidders from being unfairly pitted against each other.

“I think it needs to be discussed,” Mr. Vachon said. “My humble view is in my experience, more price transparency in any market is usually a positive, not a negative.”

Story continues below advertisement

The last time regulators stepped in to cool hot housing markets in 2017 and 2018, when prices were soaring in Toronto and Vancouver, housing activity remained much more measured in Montreal, where National Bank has its headquarters. But this time, the same sort of highly competitive situations driven by multiple bids on a single home have “started to pop up in Montreal,” he said. As a result, “people are moving out” and activity is picking up in more “peripheral markets, all the way to Trois-Rivières for instance.”

In Mr. Vachon’s view, Canada is “still pretty far from an excessive bubble, and even further from the bursting of it,” but he added: “Given how important it is, we don’t want to get there.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies