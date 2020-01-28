More than 60 per cent of Canadian companies have boards composed entirely of men

Women held fewer than one-fifth of director seats at Canadian corporate boards in 2017, while more than 60 per cent of boards were composed entirely of men, a new Statistics Canada study shows.
Among more than 31,200 director seats, 18.1 per cent were held by women in 2017, a “slight increase” from 17.8 per cent in 2016, Statscan noted. The majority of corporate boards in Canada had zero women (61.2 per cent), while 27.7 per cent had one female director and the remaining 11.1 per cent of boards had more than one.
This was the second time that Statscan has published a comprehensive look at gender representation on boards, noting last year this study “fills an important data gap” by providing estimates for private and public corporations, along with government business enterprises (a group that includes such entities as Canada Post). Research on gender representation often focuses on publicly traded companies with readily available data.
However, with this report Statscan is able to collect financial and ownership data through the Corporation Returns Act. For 2017, slightly more than 10,100 corporations were part of the analysis.
The study revealed a slow pace of change on corporate boards, with women occupying 19.2 per cent of newly recorded director positions in 2017, compared with 17.8 per cent of seats that existed in both years.
“If only 20 per cent of newly available positions are filled by women, it simply doesn't move the needle very much in any significant direction,” said Beatrix Dart, a professor of strategic management and the executive director of the Initiative for Women in Business at the Rotman School of Management.
Representation varied greatly by industry. The utilities industry had the highest proportion of women in director seats, at 24.6 per cent, while the finance industry was next highest at 23.3 per cent. The manufacturing and construction industries had the lowest levels of female representation, with both under 14 per cent.
The study also found that representation was higher at Canada’s largest corporations. Among the highest quartile of entities by asset value, close to 21 per cent of director seats were filled by women.
Government business enterprises continue to have the highest levels of female representation, with women occupying 35.2 per cent of director positions in 2017, up from 27.7 per cent in 2016.
“This was the most significant year-over-year increase observed across all types of enterprises,” Statscan noted.
Women held 21.3 per cent of director seats at publicly traded corporations, while private companies lagged at 17.7 per cent.
Other, more timely data suggest recent regulatory changes have made an appreciable impact on gender representation at publicly traded companies.
Starting in 2015, the Ontario Securities Commission required companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange to disclose the number and proportion of women on their boards and in executive officer positions, among a host of other requirements.
Since then, there has been a “notable increase” in the proportion of women on corporate boards, according to an analysis from Toronto-Dominion Bank economists Beata Caranci and Leslie Preston published last March.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.