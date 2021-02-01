Knotel files for bankruptcy protection, becomes latest co-working provider to falter in pandemic

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Knotel files for bankruptcy protection, becomes latest co-working provider to falter in pandemic

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Co-working provider Knotel Inc. has filed for creditor protection in the U.S., the latest flexible office company to be devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York-based Knotel’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is another sign that the shared office business is struggling to withstand a severe economic downturn that has most office staff working from home.

It comes after the world’s largest co-working provider, Swiss-based IWG PLC , filed for creditor protection for locations in Canada and the United States last summer. A much smaller rival, Montreal-based Breather Products Inc., also recently filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Britain, and said it would try to get out of its Canadian leases. Knotel says its U.S. bankruptcy filing does not include its international operations.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clearly, the pandemic has challenged the co-working model and brought lofty expectations for this sector down to earth,” said Bill Argeropoulos, head of research with commercial real estate company Avison Young.

The co-working business model involves taking out long-term leases in buildings, slicing up the space and subleasing it for shorter periods. Co-working companies profit as long as they can find enough subtenants. If subtenants don’t pay, a co-working company does not generate revenue to pay its leases and turn a profit.

Remote work has reduced the need for temporary space and driven down occupancy rates for co-working companies. Although real estate experts believe flexible office space will be in demand after the pandemic, it is not clear demand will be as high as before COVID-19.

“It appears co-working enterprises are having real difficulty coping with the ongoing disruption caused by the pandemic,” said Michael Emory, chief executive of Allied REIT, a major office landlord with tenants that include six IWG locations under the Spaces and Regus brands.

Mr. Emory said his IWG tenants have been paying rent throughout the pandemic. However, 39 of IWG’s Canadian office affiliates filed for bankruptcy protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) last year. That includes Regus locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, according to the filing with the Ontario Superior Court.

Knotel was one of dozens of co-working companies trying get established in the Toronto office market, which had a vacancy rate below 2 per cent before the pandemic – the lowest rate in Canada and the U.S.

As part of its restructuring, Knotel said it has a deal to sell its business to New York commercial real estate firm Newmark Group and plans to exit “multiple” U.S. locations.

Story continues below advertisement

Knotel has three locations in downtown Toronto, according to its website. The company did not respond to a request for comment on the future of its Canadian locations. Knotel’s Canadian landlords did not respond to requests for comment.

Although Knotel is restructuring in the U.S., it does not necessarily mean it will do so in Canada or that its Toronto locations are in trouble. Ottawa has provided rent relief, wage subsidies and forgivable loans for businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

David Bish, head of Torys LLP’s corporate restructuring and advisory practice, said it can take from 48 hours to one week for companies seeking U.S. creditor protection to have those filings recognized in Canada, or to file here under CCAA.

“We don’t know if the problems that [Knotel is] having south of the border are the same as they are seeing in Canada,” Mr. Bish said. “The Canadian operations may be performing better than their U.S. operations for a variety of factors, including government support programs.”

Nevertheless, the Knotel Chapter 11 filing is another blow to the co-working industry, which became all the rage in the years after the Great Recession when WeWork popularized flexible office space with its funky office spaces and free beer. WeWork has since scaled back its ambitions after its public offering failed in 2019.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies