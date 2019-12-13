Trudeau asks Morneau to review Canada’s mortgage stress test

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks during Question Period on Dec. 12, 2019. BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked his Finance Minister to consider recommendations for making the mortgage stress test “more dynamic,” following widespread criticism of the test from the nation’s realtors, but also concerns that easing it could lead to riskier borrowing.

Mr. Trudeau released his mandate letters for cabinet ministers on Friday, and included the following order for Finance Minister Bill Morneau: “Review and consider recommendations from financial agencies related to making the borrower stress test more dynamic.”

Critics of the stress test have said that while it takes risk off the table in frothy markets like Toronto and Vancouver, it can block potential buyers in more reasonably priced markets.

During the federal election campaign, the Liberals’ platform did not include any mention of reviewing or amending the stress test.

The mortgage stress test was expanded at the outset of 2018 to include uninsured home buyers, or those who make a down payment of at least 20 per cent of a home’s purchase price. Prior to that, one existed for insured buyers who make smaller down payments.

The test is intended to gauge whether home buyers can afford their mortgage payments at higher interest rates. While it is widely cited for improving the credit quality of mortgage borrowers, the stress test also contributed to a slowdown in real-estate activity.

Separately on Friday, Canada’s household debt burden (the ratio of credit-market debt to disposable income) rose to 175.9 per cent in the third quarter, from 175.4 per cent. Households currently have $1.49-trillion in outstanding mortgage debt.

