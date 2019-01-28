 Skip to main content

Report on Business Morneau says Ottawa is not considering stress tests for private lenders

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Morneau says Ottawa is not considering stress tests for private lenders

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau stands during Question Period in the House of Commons on Jan. 28, 2019.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he is not considering imposing stress tests on private mortgage lenders.

Morneau is throwing cold water on a recent Reuters report saying the government was looking at applying stricter rules on mortgages provided by private lenders, similar to those Canada has put on federally-regulated banks.

The Liberal government introduced stress tests in recent years to cool the hottest markets – such as Toronto and Vancouver – that have limited some people’s ability to qualify for mortgages and reduced the size of new loans.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, some of that business is now going to private lenders, which are beyond the reach of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

Others are using mortgage investment corporations and credit unions, which are provincially regulated and not required to implement the stress test.

Morneau says the government is always looking at the entire mortgage industry to ensure adequate protections are in place, including the impact federal regulations have on the parts of the sector that are not directly governed by Ottawa’s policies.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter