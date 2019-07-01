Mortgage insurer Genworth studying sale of Canadian arm as Ottawa reviews takeover by Chinese firm

Mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc. is considering spinning out its large Canadian subsidiary after Ottawa raised national security concerns about a sale of the entire company to a Chinese conglomerate.
Early Monday, Richmond, Va.-based Genworth and its privately-held suitor, China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd., announced they have “decided to consider strategic alternatives” for Genworth MI Canada Inc. The Canadian division was partially spun out in an initial public offering in 2009, but remains controlled by the American company.
Genworth MI Canada is currently the country’s second-largest mortgage insurer, behind the federal government’s Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.
In a statement, Genworth said the decision is the “result of the absence of any substantive progress in discussions on the transaction with Canadian regulators. The parties have repeatedly inquired of the Canadian authorities regarding the status of their review, but to date have not received any substantive guidance or likely timeframe for the completion of their review.”
Genworth and Oceanwide also agreed to extend the deadline for their US$2.7-billion deal for the 11th time to November 30. The previous deadline was June 30.
The potential sale of the Canadian division illustrates Genworth’s frustration with the Canadian government and Canada’s banking watchdog. The company has previously said Canada is studying the deal on national-security grounds, leaving Ottawa as the holdout in a lengthy cross-border merger review.
"MI Canada is one of our top-performing businesses. However, the lack of transparent feedback or guidance from Canadian regulators about their review left us no choice but to look at strategic alternatives for MI Canada that would eliminate the need for Canadian regulatory approval of the Oceanwide transaction," Genworth chief executive Tom McInerney said in a statement.
While Genworth has already obtained numerous approvals for the deal, including from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, the company still needs Ottawa’s approval because of the Canadian division’s ownership structure. In Canada, the banking and insurance watchdog known as the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is administering the process and will make a recommendation to the federal Finance Minister.
Canada’s national-security review is happening at a time when Ottawa manages a number of sensitive files pertaining to China. Notably, the federal government is weighing whether to bar Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from providing equipment for Canada’s 5G telecommunication network. The United States has asserted that Huawei is a national-security risk and a pawn of the ruling Communist Party, and has cited numerous concerns about privacy and spying concerns.
Canada is also caught in the middle of a trade war between the United States and China – a situation that was exacerbated after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, while she was transiting through Vancouver in December, at the request of U.S. law-enforcement authorities.
Genworth currently owns 57 per cent of the Canadian subsidiary, which is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Under an agreement with its Chinese suitor, Genworth said Oceanwide will have the right to accept or reject the terms of any sale of the Canadian arm. If Oceanwide rejects the terms, the parties will each have the right to scrap Oceanwide’s purchase of Genworth.
Genworth MI Canada went public in June 2009 at $19 per share in one of the first big Canadian deals coming out of the 2008 financial crisis. The company’s stock closed at $41.44 on Friday, the last day of trading before the Canada Day weekend. The Canadian company reported a $452-million net income in fiscal 2018.
Oceanwide’s acquisition of Genworth was first announced in October, 2016, after Genworth’s stock had dropped 72 per cent over the two years prior, largely because of losses on long-term-care insurance.
Oceanwide needs approvals from numerous bodies to complete its acquisition. Nearly three years after the deal was announced, the United States has signed off, with CFIUS giving its approval in 2018, but the Canadian government has not.
In 2018, Canada blocked a Chinese acquisition for national-security reasons. The federal cabinet prohibited the sale of construction company Aecon Group Inc. to China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (CCCC), a state-owned enterprise, after accepting the findings of a national-security review that determined the deal was not in Canada’s national-security interest.
To allay Ottawa’s national security concerns, Genworth has said it proposed a similar mitigation agreement to the one approved by CFIUS. In the U.S. Genworth will use a U.S.-based, third-party service provider to manage and protect the personal data of its American policyholders.
