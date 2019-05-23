Mortgage stress tests protect Canada from potential housing crash and financial crisis, head of national housing agency says

Federal policy makers should not give in to calls to soften the mortgage stress test rule because it is protecting Canada from a potential housing crash and financial crisis, according to the head of Canada’s national housing agency.
In a letter sent Thursday to the House of Commons Finance Committee, Evan Siddall, chief executive officer of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., offered an aggressive defence of Canada’s tougher mortgage qualification standard, saying it is needed to forestall potentially devastating economic consequences if house prices continue to rise and Canadians continue to become more indebted.
“The mortgage stress test is exactly the kind of policy we need to protect our economy,” Mr. Siddall said.
He accused industry groups such as Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC), which represents companies in the mortgage sector, of urging reforms to the stress test that would drive up home prices in major cities while stimulating more borrowing by Canadians who are already deeply indebted.
“Apparently the MPC is content to see home builders, real estate agents and mortgage brokers receive short-term benefits while Canadians bear the long-term costs,” Mr. Siddall said.
“My job is to advise you against this reckless myopia and protect our economy from potentially tragic consequences.”
Mr. Siddall sent the letter to the finance committee because it is hearing submissions from industry groups urging it to moderate the stress test. Mr. Siddall said he had hoped to speak in person before the committee, but sent the letter after he was unable to arrange a date to appear.
The federal government toughened the mortgage stress test for insured mortgages – those with less than a 20 per cent down payment – in October, 2016. Canada’s banking regulator added a stress test rule for uninsured mortgages on Jan. 1, 2018.
The rules require borrowers to prove they could still afford their mortgages even if interest rates were 2 percentage points than the rate they negotiated with their banks, providing an affordability cushion if rates rise.
Since the start of 2018, home sales in Canada have fallen sharply, dropping 11 per cent nationally last year. Sales in the Vancouver region fell 32 per cent, while the Greater Toronto Area saw sales decline 16.4 per cent in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, national sales fell a further 4.1 per cent.
Many real estate groups have complained that the stress test is having unintended consequences on borrowers and is harming home buyers who cannot qualify for mortgages.
Mr. Siddall, however, took issue with claims that the impact was unintended, suggesting the impacts are working as anticipated.
“Public servants spend a great deal of time evaluating consequences and how behaviours might change as a result of policies in normal times and in times of financial instability – a state that is too often ignored,” he said.
He said the stress test standards were designed to protect the housing market in good times and in bad.
For example, he said a rule that exempts borrowers from having to qualify under the stress test when they are renewing an existing mortgage with the same lender will protect home owners in a financial crisis if lenders might otherwise want to start “dumping assets in the face of a crisis, especially weaker assets.”
In such an environment, lenders would have to renew mortgages for existing clients, even if those borrowers would not qualify for renewal using the stress test standards.
“We wouldn’t want lenders hiding behind the stress test to justify refusing to renew mortgages,” he said.
Mr. Siddall also dismissed industry suggestions that it is safe to adjust the stress test now because interest rates have risen since it was first implemented, reducing the risk of a major rate shock.
He said the main goal of the stress test is not to protect against interest rate increases but to ensure Canadians can afford their mortgages if they face an array of financial stresses.
“The single largest risk to an insured mortgage is the homeowner’s unemployment --- not higher interest rates,” he said. “Our objective is to protect economic growth and jobs.”
He also offered a warning about the growing level of household debt in Canada, saying it is going to impact future spending if borrowers must dedicate more money to repaying debt, which will slow economic growth.
He said the consequences of Canada’s “debt-fuelled real estate boom” are serious, and collapses of asset bubbles have historically created panic. He drew comparisons to the tulip bulb crisis in the Netherlands in the 17th Century, the 1920s stock market bubble, and the collapse of the real estate bubble in the United States in 2009.
“Just ten years after such a crash, we have fallen into the ‘this time is different’ trap of complacency,” he warned.
“We have a responsibility to prevent these tragedies. And while I’m not predicting, it nonetheless could happen here: of the 46 banking crises for which we have housing data, over two-thirds were preceded by real estate boom and bust cycles.”
While the federal government announced a new first-time home buyer program in its March budget this year, which will provide $1.25-billion in interest-free mortgage loans over three years, Mr. Siddall said its modest scale will have “a near insignificant impact on prices.”
By comparison, he complained that proposals from the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, Mortgage Professionals Canada and the Ontario Real Estate Association -- which have called on the government to ease the stress test and allow insured mortgages to be amortized over 30 years instead of the current 25-year maximum -- would broadly add to housing demand across the board.
CMHC estimates such a move would lead to home price inflation of as much as 1 per cent to 2 per cent in large cities, Mr. Siddall said.
He also told the finance committee that he left the private sector -- where he previously worked at several financial companies and at Irving Oil -- because he wanted to work in the public sector “to help prevent a repeat of the harm that excessive mortgage lending created for hundreds of thousands of households” in the United States a decade ago.
The stress test limits borrowing for those who can least afford it, and reins in policies that have made it too easy for debt levels to climb, he said.
“As policy makers, we have a choice. We can continue to fuel this liquidity or we can gently let the pressure out. The stress test was designed to do exactly that.”