Mosaic Company laying off more staff at Colonsay, Sask., potash mine

Colonsay, Sask.
The Associated Press
A pile processed potash at the Mosaic Potash Colonsay mine storage facility in Colonsay, Sask.

DAVID STOBBE/DAVID STOBBE/REUTERS

The Mosaic Company says it is laying off more staff as it idles its Colonsay potash mine north of Regina.

Mosaic spokeswoman Sarah Fedorchuk says the decision will affect about 80 employees.

In August, the fertilizer giant laid off 340 workers at Colonsay.

Fedorchuk cited unprecedented wet spring weather in North America that disrupted the planting season and a delayed China contract.

The company says it will make up for the lost Colonsay production by relying at its mines at Esterhazy and Belle Plaine.

Mosaic says the Colonsay potash mine is to be placed in “care and maintenance mode.”

“The ramping up of our Esterhazy K3 production combined with continued weak demand in North America has left Mosaic’s potash business with excess inventory and production capacity,” Mosaic president and CEO Joc O’Rourke said in a release Tuesday.

“This decision will regrettably impact employees, but allows us to optimize our Canadian production assets and improve our cost position in a competitive market.”

O’Rourke said this year Mosaic expects robust global fertilizer demand and strong business conditions.

