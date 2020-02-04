Most Canadian households will get more from the federal carbon tax than they pay, PBO says

Most households will receive federal rebates that more than compensate for their added costs from carbon pricing, says a new report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

But the PBO’s report, its second analyzing the effects on households of Ottawa’s climate change levies, said the net benefits are smaller than its earlier analysis after accounting for federal and provincial sales taxes.

And in Ontario, the top-earning 40 per cent of households will be worse off under carbon pricing, a contrast to the previous report – and the federal government’s sales pitch – that 80 per cent of households subject to the federal carbon tax would be net beneficiaries.

The analysis includes the costs incurred through regulation of the industrial sector, except for Alberta, where a provincial equivalent has replaced the federal system.

The report looked at costs where Ottawa has not endorsed a province’s carbon tax plan and instead imposed the federal levy: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and for 2019-20, New Brunswick. Beginning in April, New Brunswick will implement its own carbon tax, although at an effective rate lower than the federal tax.

