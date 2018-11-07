Mountain Equipment Co-op CEO David Labistour to step down in June

Mountain Equipment Co-op’s chief executive office David Labistour will be stepping down from his role in June.
The outdoor gear brand also known as MEC has not given a reason for Labistour’s forthcoming departure or announced who will replace him, but says he has spent 11 years at the company.
Labistour became CEO in January 2008, but first joined the company as a senior manager of buying and design in 2003.
Under Labistour, MEC faced and eventually caved to pressure to stop selling gun-maker Vista Outdoor Inc.’s products after a mass shooting in Florida.
Labistour also led the Vancouver-based brand’s campaign last month to increase diversity in outdoor retail industry, which he says lacks minorities in its marketing materials.
Labistour says in a statement released by MEC that he will take some to decide on his “next adventures” when he wraps up his time as CEO.
