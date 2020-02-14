MTY delays earnings report over whistle-blower allegations

Restaurant conglomerate MTY Food Group Inc. has postponed its next earnings report, originally scheduled for next week, because of recent allegations by a whistle-blower.
Chief executive officer Eric Lefebvre would not provide details of the allegations, but said in an e-mail that the company will communicate more information when it publishes its fourth-quarter results. The Montreal-based company called the allegations, which were made by an employee, “baseless and frivolous” in a release announcing the postponement Friday.
It did not provide a new date for the earnings report, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, but said it would occur by the regulatory deadline of Feb. 28.
MTY owns a large portfolio of mostly quick-service restaurants, including coffee shops Country Style, Timothy’s and Van Houtte; food court staples Manchu Wok, Tiki-Ming, Thai Express and Jugo Juice; frozen dessert shops Pinkberry, Tasti D Lite, Cold Stone Creamery and La Diperie; and burger restaurants Big Smoke Burger, South Street Burger and The Works.
MTY’s stock fell more than 8 per cent after the news Friday.
