Report on Business

MTY Food Group profit narrows as COVID-19 continues to hamper restaurants

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Groupe MTY offices stand in Montreal on Jan. 23, 2020.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

MTY Food Group Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $13.4 million, down from $19.0 million a year ago, as it continued to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

The restaurant franchising company says the profit amounted to 54 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28, down from 76 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly $119 million, down from $150.8 million a year ago.

The company behind more than 80 restaurant brands including Thai Express, Tiki-Ming and Tutti Frutti says system sales in Canada were down 48 per cent, while international system sales were off 32 per cent.

However, MTY reported U.S. system sales for the first quarter were down just four per cent and that, excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the U.S. saw a growth in sales for the second quarter in a row.

MTY says 321 locations were still temporarily closed at the end of the quarter because of the pandemic. Those included 195 in Canada, 122 in the US and four international locations.

