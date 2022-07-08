MTY Food Group Inc. reported its second-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago, helped by a lifting of pandemic restrictions in Canada.

The Montreal-based restaurant franchisor and operator says its net income attributable to owners totalled $28.6 million or $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31.

The result compared with a profit of $23.0 million or 93 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $162.5 million, up from $135.9 million a year earlier.

MTY says revenue in Canada grew 42 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 as government-imposed restrictions related to the pandemic were mostly lifted.

Revenue in the company’s U.S. and International segment declined by one per cent.

