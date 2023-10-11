Skip to main content
Montreal
The Canadian Press

MTY Food Group Inc. MTY-T reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue gained 74 per cent.

The restaurant company says its net income attributable to owners totalled $38.9-million or $1.59 per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $22.4-million or 92 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $298.1-million, up from $171.5-million a year earlier.

Same-store sales rose three per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

MTY franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants under more than 90 different banners in Canada, the United States and internationally.

