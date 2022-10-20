Mullen Group Ltd. MTL-T reported its third-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago as its revenue rose nearly 20 per cent.

The trucking and logistics company says it earned net income of $38.0-million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result was up from a profit of $17.5-million or 18 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $518.4-million, up from $432.5-million a year earlier.

Mullen Group chair and senior executive officer Murray Mullen says the growth in revenue reflected strong customer demand across all of the company’s operating segments, increased pricing year over year and a couple of small acquisitions.

On an adjusted basis, Mullen Group says it earned $47.0-million or 51 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of $17.8-million or 19 cents per share a year ago.