The pandemic investing boom appears to be coming to an end as mutual-fund sales dropped more than 47 per cent for the month of February, compared with a year earlier.

Canadians invested more than $9.8-billion in mutual-fund net sales for the month of February – the third-highest February on record but a significant drop from last year’s record-high sales of $17.6-billion for the same period, according to the latest data from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada.

Net sales are the total amount of money a company brings in, accounting for any redemptions investors made to take out money from their investment funds.

Historically, February is the strongest month of the year for sales as investors scramble to make contributions to their registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) by the Feb. 28 deadline.

In 2021, the RRSP season flourished as net mutual-fund sales surged to $41.9-billion within the first three months of the year, surpassing the bestselling year on record, which was set in 1997 with $22.7-billion in net sales for the same period.

But now that momentum appears to be waning.

The first two months of the year has been a slower start, bringing in net sales of just $17.1-billion, down from $29.2-billion at the beginning of 2021.

IGM Financial, AGF Investments Inc. and CI Financial Corp. all improved their annual sales last year as pandemic lockdowns prompted Canadians to curb their household spending.

Now, because of market volatility, IGM’s and AGF’s total assets under management for mutual funds decreased by 1.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively, while CI Financial is predicted to see a decline of 1.6 per cent for the month, according to a Bank of Nova Scotia research report.

Yet, even with the slowdown from the pandemic boom, some asset managers are still optimistic for a strong year ahead.

AGF, which released its quarterly results earlier this week, reported $330-million in mutual-fund net sales for the first quarter (which includes sales from December, 2021), down slightly from $385-million for the first quarter the year prior. The asset manager has reported six consecutive quarters of positive sales for almost 18 months and is anticipating March to continue the trend.

While the company does not break out monthly sales numbers, AGF president and head of global distribution Judy Goldring told analysts on a quarterly call that so far “for the month of March, the company is close to about $100-million” in sales.

“I think we can say confidently we have come off of RRSP season in a pretty strong position,” Ms. Goldring said.

Mackenzie Investments reported investment-fund net sales – which includes both mutual funds and ETFs – of $429-million for the month of February – down from net sales of $788-million for the same period a year earlier. However, the company said in a release that its retail mutual-fund net sales of $312-million were the second-highest sales in February in the history of the company.

CI Financial chief executive Kurt MacAlpine declined to comment when an analyst asked during a quarterly call about whether the company had any sales numbers for the month of February, saying the company would only like to report on a “quarter-to-quarter” basis.

