Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Ukraine’s state-run energy company Naftogaz, has spent the first six months of this year dealing with a series of crises that no other chief executive on the planet has had to contemplate.

He’s had to make the decision abandon the company’s headquarters in Kyiv at the start of the Russian invasion, with staff burning key documents before they left. Now back in those offices, Mr. Vitrenko has had to fend off requests from his furious employees who want to blow up Naftogaz’s own pipelines, which are used – even now – to transit Russian gas via Ukraine to customers in Europe.

With growing energy shortages in Ukraine and around the world, the second half of 2022 isn’t shaping up to be any less pressured for the CEO with one of the most difficult jobs anywhere.

For Mr. Vitrenko, who has personal experience negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of his current priorities is convincing the Canadian government not to bend sanctions and return a turbine which is part of the Nord Stream-1 pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Germany via a route under the Baltic Sea. The turbine was manufactured by Siemens AG and sent to its Montreal facility for repairs just before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has blamed the missing piece of equipment for a 40-per-cent reduction in gas flow through Nord Stream-1, which has contributed to rising energy prices across Europe.

Mr. Vitrenko, who negotiated head-to-head with the Kremlin leader at a 2019 summit over money Moscow owned to Kyiv for transiting Russian gas, says all sides know that Nord Stream-1 can operate at full capacity without the stranded turbine.

“Putin is bluffing a lot. He projects this alpha male kind of personality, in an obvious attempt to kind of intimidate you or to, to get basically what he wants from you,” Mr. Vitrenko said in an interview last week at the Naftogaz office in the centre of Kyiv, shortly after air-raid sirens screamed through the capital, forcing he and his staff to take refuge in a bomb shelter under the building.

“I understand that it’s a rather fragile situation. But what we are trying to explain to everybody that it’s not really a matter of Germany, getting enough gas, it’s really about not letting Putin blackmail everybody and showing that he’s above the law and showing that if he wants, he can get the sanctions easily removed.”

A spokesperson for Germanny’s Economy Ministry said this week that Berlin and Ottawa remain in “discussions” about the fate of the turbine. In a virtual meeting on Monday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko warned Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson that returning the turbine would set “a negative precedent” of circumventing the West’s sanctions against Moscow.

The high-stakes diplomatic wrangling is low-pressure stuff compared to some of the dilemmas Mr. Vitrenko has faced this year. Even harder calls lie ahead as Ukraine confronts the question of how to heat homes and offices in wartime, while cut off from the vast majority of its oil and gas supplies.

The Feb. 24 launch of Russia’s war on Ukraine forced Mr. Vitrenko to order the evacuation of Naftogaz’s nine-story office tower in the centre of Ukrainian capital. His security team believed – as many Russian and Western analysts also predicted – that Kyiv could be overrun by Russian forces within a matter of days. Leaving the headquarters meant destroying all the company’s classified documents so that they wouldn’t fall into Russian hands.

“It was kind of challenging, diplomatically speaking, if not scary,” Mr. Vitrenko said, referring to being in his office, deciding which documents needed to be burned, not knowing if Russian troops would arrive before they were finished destroying the files – a process he said took more than a day. “Everything was very, very dynamic. It seemed like it was very, very likely that Russian troops will be inside the government quarters very soon.”

Naftogaz wasn’t alone in fleeing Kyiv in the first hours and days of the conflict. Western embassies, including Canada’s, had already abandoned their premises in Kyiv, and torched documents, in the terrifying run-up to war. Now back in his office – with its view of the Presidential Administration building that’s still considered a prime Russian target – Mr. Vitrenko says the company was going through a “rethink” of its decision to evacuate, while at the same time trying to find backups of the destroyed files, some of which don’t exist.

It’s all a very long way from the pro-Russian household that the 45-year-old Mr. Vitrenko grew up in. In the 1990s and early 2000s his mother, Nataliya Vitrenko, headed the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, a political movement that pushed for closer ties with Moscow. She ran for President twice, never winning more than 11 per cent of the vote.

Mr. Vitrenko – who bucked that family background to work at such Western titans as PricewaterhouseCoopers and Merrill Lynch before joining Naftogaz – told The Globe that he “couldn’t disclose” whether the decision to burn key documents and destroy backup files had hampered the company’s operations now that they’re back in their headquarters.

Even more vexed than the decision to leave Kyiv is Naftogaz’s ongoing work transiting Russian natural gas – between 55 and 60 million cubic metres per day – to Europe via its network of pipelines. Russia, just as curiously, continues to make transit payments in euros to the Ukrainian government even as one of its casus belli is partly on the false claim that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government is infiltrated by “neo-nazis.” (Mr. Zelensky is Jewish, and far right parties won less than 3 per cent of the vote in the last parliamentary election.)

Mr. Vitrenko said the decision to continue shipping Russian gas is “always a moral challenge” for Naftogaz. “From the very first days of the war, this topic was discussed at the highest level here in Kyiv, but also in Berlin and in Washington. And there are reasons why we’re still doing that. Some military reasons, but also, probably the most important reason is that our international partners – the Germans in particular, but other Europeans as well – they asked us to continue the transit despite the war.”

Mr. Vitrenko acknowledged that even some of Naftogaz’s own staff don’t accept that logic. Early in the war, he said, multiple employees – as well as members of the country’s military – approached him to ask him why Ukraine didn’t just blow up the pipelines that were delivering Russian gas to Europe, and thus helping fill the Kremlin’s coffers and fund the military that was attacking their country.

“My employees wanted to blow up this pipeline, many times. Many of our employees died because of the war, some of them doing their job. So many of them came to me and say, like, ‘why don’t we just blow it up?’” he said, referring to the 29 Naftogaz employees who have been killed since the war began.

That number includes 11 people who were killed during Russian attacks on Ukraine’s oil and gas infrastructure, and 18 who died serving in the military. “I had to explain to my own people that look, despite all our losses, we need our international partners on board, we need to make these decisions based on some cold logic, rather than just based on emotions.”

Mr. Vitrenko said that when Europe stopped buying Russian gas, “it will just automatically mean that there’s no transit.”

Even bigger conundrums lie ahead. With much of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure damaged by the war, and a Russian blockade preventing imports via the Black Sea, the country is expected to face severe fuel shortages just as winter sets in. Mr. Vitrenko said Naftogaz was seeking new suppliers abroad to cope with what he called the “huge challenge” of delivering gasoline and diesel to market, including a memorandum of understanding Naftogaz signed last month with Quebec-based Symbio Infratructure.

The deal with Symbio would see the Canadian firm deliver liquified natural gas and green hydrogen, with the supply arriving via LNG terminals elsewhere in Europe before being transported to Ukraine via pipelines. The deal, however, is contingent on regulatory approval, and supplies aren’t expected to start arriving until 2027.

While he said he was hopeful that the approval would eventually come through, Mr. Vitrenko said he felt the West, while focusing on environmental sustainability, had forgotten the importance of geopolitics.

He said the West’s moves to wean itself off coal and nuclear energy – combined with reduced investment in oil and gas infrastructure – had left Europe, in particular, overly reliant on Russian oil and gas. With greener alternatives not yet fully ready to pick up the slack, it created a state of affairs that Mr. Vitrenko says empowered Mr. Putin’s militarism.

“It’s impossible to achieve environmental sustainability without geopolitical sustainability,” he said. “And being critically dependent on such a rogue regime as Russia is not geopolitically sustainable, because it makes Russia believe that they can invade their neighbours.”

