Nasdaq, Inc. says it will acquire Montreal-based reporting and analytics firm Metrio as it looks to bolster and enhance its environmental, social and governance services.

Metrio was founded in 2009 and has worked with over 5,000 users at more than 100 global companies to improve the way they collect, assess and share their data.

Nasdaq says Metrio’s platform is “complementary” to its end-to-end suite of sustainability reporting solutions.

Metrio’s headquarters is expected to remain in Montreal.

The transaction is expected to close by mid-June.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

