Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers announced they are leaving the board of Rogers Communications. Their departure from the company signalled a truce in the long-running conflict between the two sisters and their brother Edward Rogers, the company’s chairman. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum convened its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. And two big, big projects were unveiled in Ontario and Alberta.

Also: The parent company of Tim Hortons added something new to its offerings and Sheryl Sandberg offered a status update.