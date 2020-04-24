National Bank CEO calls for stronger response to ‘economic warfare’ in oil markets

Canada needs to co-ordinate a strong policy response to “an act of economic warfare” by Saudi Arabia against the North American energy industry, says the chief executive of National Bank of Canada.
Louis Vachon said he thinks Canadian energy companies are victims of an effort by a foreign government to use the upheaval caused by the new coronavirus “to try to squeeze North American producers out of business.”
Canada’s oil and gas sector is already being punished by falling demand due to restrictive measures to control the spread of COVID-19. Yet Mr. Vachon said rock-bottom energy prices are also damaging to the long-term viability of the burgeoning renewable energy sector, which includes wind, solar and hydroelectric power sources. And he said that requires a new conversation on energy policy in Canada, including on energy security, but also “a foreign policy response at some point” in co-ordination with the United States.
“I don’t think we should let a foreign government dictate what our energy policy should be,” Mr. Vachon said, in an interview after the bank’s annual meeting of shareholders on Friday. “How do you deal with foreign governments who pretend to be our friends from a diplomatic and military front, who are acting a completely different way on the economic front?”
As the global economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 began to weaken demand for crude In early March, Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on production cuts. Instead, the two oil-producing powers launched a battle for market share by vastly increasing shipments, putting heavy pressure on oil prices just as demand for fuels around the world collapsed.
By the time Russia, Saudi Arabia and their allies inside and outside OPEC agreed to rein-in output two weeks ago, the damage had already been done. Instead of recovering, prices have crashed further, and on Monday West Texas Intermediate futures went negative for the first time.
“I think the policy of that foreign government [Saudi Arabia] is targeting not only the oil and gas industry, but it’s targeting also new renewable energy projects in North America," Mr. Vachon said. “It’s difficult to launch or to produce solar or wind energy when the front month of oil and gas is trading at negative prices.”
As one example, he noted that Hydro-Québec’s short-term exports to the U.S. “are tied to the price of oil, so it’s all linked.”
Prices for Canadian oil, such as Western Canada Select, have been particularly hard hit, selling in the single digits per barrel for the last several weeks – well below break-even for virtually every producer. Until now, the federal government has focused primarily on delivering long-awaited emergency relief to the energy interest, which arrived last week in the form of $2.4-billion in aid to help laid-off workers clean up orphaned oil and gas wells and reduce methane emissions. The government hopes the measures will create about 10,000 jobs.
Export Development Canada also announced that it will guarantee loans of up to $100-million by banks to junior energy companies, in an effort to keep lenders from reducing the credit available to smaller companies in the sector.
“I think the EDC plan that was announced last week is very constructive,” Mr. Vachon said. “Will it require more? Yes, it does. From a liquidity and capital standpoint, I suspect more will be required.”
Government officials in Canada and the U.S. as well as senior Canadian business leaders have begun exploring, at a conceptual level, the prospect of creating a North American oil market, which could apply tariffs on crude coming from other parts of the globe, to help stabilize prices. Mr. Vachon said that should “absolutely” be considered as part of any future discussions.
Canada should be “thoughtful and measured in our response. But I think it does require a response of some kind," he said. “I would put everything on the table."
- With a report from Emma Graney in Calgary.
