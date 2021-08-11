National Bank CEO Louis Vachon to retire, Laurent Ferreira named successor

National Bank of Canada says chief executive Louis Vachon will retire at the end of October after nearly 15 years in the job.
The Montreal-based bank says chief operating officer Laurent Ferreira will replace him in the top post.
Vachon has been CEO since June 2007 and also served as chief operating officer before heading the bank.
Ferreira joined National Bank in 1998.
Before he became chief operating officer in February, Ferreira was executive vice-president and co-head, financial markets.
He will become CEO effective Nov. 1.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.