National Bank hikes dividend as profit climbs 2%

National Bank of Canada reported a 2-per-cent rise in second-quarter profit and raised its dividend, as strong growth in its domestic retail banking business offset weak results from financial markets.
For the three months that ended Apr. 30, National Bank reported profit of $558-million, or $1.51 per share, compared with $547-million, or $1.44 per share a year ago.
The bank’s earnings per share fell one cent shy of analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.52, according to data from Refinitiv.
National Bank also raised its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 68 cents per share, and announced plans to buy back up to 6 million shares.
Canada’s sixth-largest bank by assets wrapped up earnings season for Canada’s big banks, which has been characterized by slower growth in Canadian retail banking, higher expected loan losses and choppy results from capital markets. National Bank bucked some of those trends, however.
Personal and commercial banking profit improved 9 per cent to $234-million in the second quarter, on the strength of a 9-per-cent rise in commercial lending and 4-per-cent increase in residential mortgage balances.
Provisions for credit losses – or the money banks set aside to cover soured loans – decreased 8 per cent to $84-million, as expected losses from the bank’s U.S. subsidiary Credigy Ltd. declined. That more than offset modest increases in provisions on loans in the commercial lending and financial markets divisions.
Yet financial markets were a notable weak spot: Profit fell 16 per cent to $160-million as trading revenues sagged, relative to a strong second quarter last year. Trading in equity securities was particularly soft, falling 23 per cent year over year, while fixed income, commodities and foreign exchange trading also decreased.
Wealth management profit rose 5 per cent to $118-million, driven by interest income and revenue from fees. And profit from the U.S. specialty finance and international division jumped 14 per cent higher, as revenue growth in the ABA Bank subsidiary in Cambodia outpaced revenue declines from Credigy.
The bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, which is a key measure of its ability to deploy capital or weather a downturn, was 11.5 per cent, unchanged from the prior quarter that ended Jan. 31.