National Bank of Canada NA-T says the head of its wealth management business is retiring.

The bank says Martin Gagnon, executive vice-president, wealth management, as well as co-chief executive of National Bank Financial, will step down on April 1.

Until Gagnon’s successor is named, National Bank says Denis Girouard, executive vice-president and co-head, financial markets, will lead wealth management on an interim basis.

Girouard has co-led the financial markets division since 2016.

Etienne Dubuc, currently co-head of financial markets, will become sole head of the financial markets group.

He joined the bank’s senior leadership team in November 2022.