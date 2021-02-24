National Bank reports first-quarter profit up from year ago, tops expectations

National Bank of Canada NA-T topped expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit rose more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago, boosted by growth across its business.
The Montreal-based bank says it earned net income of $761 million or $2.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31.
The result was up from $610 million or $1.67 per diluted share a year ago.
Provisions for credit losses totalled $81 million, down from $89 million a year earlier.
Excluding specified items, National Bank says it earned $2.15 per diluted share, up from $1.70 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.71 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.