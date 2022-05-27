The head office of the National Bank in Montreal. The bank reported an 11-per-cent increase in second-quarter profit on Friday and raised its quarterly dividend.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

National Bank of Canada NA-T reported an 11-per-cent rise in second-quarter profit and raised its quarterly dividend as all four of its main business units recorded higher earnings.

The Montreal-based bank earned $893-million, or $2.55 per share, in the quarter that ended April 30. That compared to $801-millionm or $2.25 per share, in the same period last year.

On average, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.27 per share, according to Refinitiv.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 5 cents, or 6 per cent, to 92 cents per share.

National Bank is the last of Canada’s Big Six banks to report fiscal second-quarter earnings. It joins Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia among lenders that easily surpassed analyst estimates, in a quarter boosted by low provisions against loan losses and marked by uncertainty about the economic path ahead.

In the quarter, National Bank recorded only $3-million in provisions for credit losses. New provisions against loans that are past due were mostly offset by a recovery of provisions for loans that are still being paid back.

Profit from personal and commercial banking increased 3 per cent to $313-million. Residential mortgages were a source of strength once again, with balances up 9 per cent year over year, and commercial loans increased by 18 per cent.

Where some rival banks saw diminishing profits from capital markets, National Bank’s financial markets earned $289-million, up 17 per cent year over year. Revenue from global markets, and particularly structured products, contributed to the increase.

Wealth management profit was up 3 per cent to $169-million with stronger revenue from fees. And the bank’s U.S. specialty finance and international division, which includes its ABA Bank subsidiary in Cambodia, reported profit of $152-million, up 18 per cent.

