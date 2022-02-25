National Bank of Canada reported a 22-per-cent spike in first-quarter profit on rising revenue from retail banking and financial markets, and changed its chief financial officer.

For the three months that ended Jan. 31, National Bank earned $932-million, or $2.65 per share, compared with $761-million, or $2.15 per share, in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Refinitiv expected the bank to report adjusted earnings per share of $2.24.

The bank’s quarterly dividend was unchanged at 87 cents per share.

The Montreal-based bank announced that Ghislain Parent, who has been CFO for more than a decade, is moving to a new role as executive vice-president of international. He will oversee the bank’s subsidiaries abroad - ABA Bank in Cambodia, and Credigy Ltd. in the United States.

Marie Chantal Gingras will take over as CFO on Apr. 1 after 24 years at the bank, most recently as senior vice-president of financial accounting.

National Bank’s revenue increased 11 per cent to $2.5-billion, but expenses also rose by 8 per cent, mostly because of higher employee pay and benefits, including bonus pay.

The bank recovered $2-million in provisions for credit losses - funds that had previously been set aside in case loans defaulted - as its economic forecasts improved. In the same quarter last year, the bank had set aside $81-million in provisions.

Retail banking profit of $317-million increased 27 per cent year over year, as revenue increased 9 per cent and loan losses provisions were lower. Commercial lending was especially strong, with balances up 21 per cent from a year earlier.

Profit from wealth management rose 11 per cent to $176-million. And financial markets profit increased 20 per cent to $307-million, driven by trading in equities.

Profit from the bank’s international division, soon to be led by Mr. Parent, increased 9 per cent to $148-million.

