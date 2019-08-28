National Bank profit climbs on strength in personal, commercial banking

National Bank of Canada's third-quarter profit rose 7 per cent, with good economic conditions in Quebec and in Canada driving strong results in personal and commercial banking.

The Montreal-based bank reported profit of $608-million, or $1.66 per share, for the quarter that ended July 31. That compared with $569-million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.59, on average, according to data from Refinitiv.

National Bank is the fifth major bank to report earnings this season, which has produced uneven results in the face of volatile markets and higher expected loan losses. The bank's heavy exposure to Quebec and the broader Canadian economy, which have both performed relatively well of late, leave it less exposed than some peers to the uncertainty arising from global trade tensions and falling U.S. interest rates. But chief executive officer Louis Vachon cautioned that the bank is still taking precautions.

"In an environment of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the Bank will maintain its disciplined approach to managing costs, credit and capital," Mr. Vachon said, in a prepared statement.

National Bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 68 cents per share, as analyst expected.

Provisions for credit losses, or the money banks set aside to cover bad loans, rose 13 per cent to $86-million in the third quarter. The bank set aside more provisions on personal loans, credit card receivables, and loans in its financial markets division, though expected losses on commercial loans eased. By historical standards, the bank's provisions are still relatively low.

The personal and commercial banking division had a standout quarter, with profit increasing 11 per cent to $277-million, compared with a year ago. Personal loans increased by 4 per cent and commercial lending by 7 per cent, even as net interest margins - the difference between what the bank earns from loans and pays for deposits - narrowed by three basis points. (One hundred basis points equal one percentage point).

In financial markets, profit rose 2 per cent to $182-million, driven by global markets revenue despite volatility in financial markets. Profit from wealth management rose 5 per cent to $126-million, compared with a year ago.

