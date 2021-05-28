 Skip to main content
National Bank profit jumps 111% as loan-loss provisions drop, retail lending rebounds

James Bradshaw
National Bank of Canada’s second-quarter profit increased 111 per cent as loan-loss provisions fell sharply and lending to retail banking clients started to rebound.

For the three months that ended April 30, the Montreal-based bank earned $800-million, or $2.25 per share, compared with $379-million, or $1.01 per share, in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts expected earnings per share of $1.99, according to Refinitiv.

Quarterly profit rose as provisions for credit losses plunged to $5-million, from $504-million in the second quarter last year, when banks were building large reserves in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. National Bank set aside $67-million to cover loans that are in danger of defaulting, but that was mostly offset by a recovery of $62-million that had previously been set aside in case performing loans went bad.

Earlier this week, Royal Bank of Canada , Toronto-Dominion Bank , Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce each reported a surge in earnings driven in large part by low provisions.

National Bank also reported rising profits across its main divisions.

In personal and commercial banking, quarterly profit was $321-million, up from $65-million a year ago. Personal lending balances increased 7 per cent, driven by a 9-per-cent increase in mortgage balances amid hot housing markets that have driven up home prices in and around Montreal. But commercial lending also increased 5 per cent.

Profit from financial markets increased 50 per cent to $238-million. Corporate investment banking revenue increased 48 per cent in a busy quarter for mergers and acquisitions, even as global markets declined from record levels last year.

Wealth management profit increased 17 per cent to $165-million, generating higher fees as assets under management increased in value. And in the bank’s U.S. and international division, which includes its Credigy specialty finance subsidiary and ownership of ABA Bank in Cambodia, profit of $129-million was up 74 per cent year over year.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 71 cents per share, as Canada’s banking regulator has temporarily halted dividend increases and share buybacks. With limited ability to return capital to shareholders, the bank’s capital levels improved, with its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio rising to 12.2 per cent.

