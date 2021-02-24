 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
National Bank profit jumps 25% on strong showing from core businesses

James BradshawBanking Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

A National Bank sign in Montreal, on May 30, 2016.

The Canadian Press

National Bank of Canada reported a 25-per-cent rise in first-quarter profit as financial markets led a series of strong results from each of the bank’s core business lines.

National Bank is the fourth bank this week to handily beat expectations after Royal Bank of Canada , Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal reported profits that rebounded above prepandemic levels. Each of the four banks has benefited from strong capital markets returns and steady improvements in retail banking, as well as a decline in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may go bad.

In its fiscal first quarter, which ended Jan. 31, the Montreal-based bank earned $761-million, or $2.15 per share, compared with $610-million, or $1.67 per share, in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts expected earnings per share of $1.73, according to Refintiv.

“Another strong beat, in a very similar vein to peers,” said John Aiken, an analyst at Barclays Capital Canada Inc., in a note to clients.

National Bank set aside $81-million in provisions in the first quarter, a decline of 9 per cent year over year, but a steep drop from the $504-million in provisions the bank earmarked only three quarters ago, in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis.

Profit from National Bank’s financial markets division was $250-million, up 37 per cent from the same quarter last year, with strong results from investment banking and trading.

Retail banking profits were $262-million, up 8 per cent year over year, helped by an 8-per-cent increase in the bank’s mortgage lending amid hot housing markets.

Wealth management profits were up 20 per cent to $160-million, and the bank’s international and specialty finance division, which includes its ABA Bank subsidiary in Cambodia, recorded a 60-per-cent rise in profit, to $136-million.

The bank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio – an important measure of its capital reserves, which provide a vital buffer in a crisis – edged higher, to 11.9 per cent, from 11.8 per cent last quarter.

National Bank’s quarterly dividend remained constant at 71 cents per share, as Canada’s banking regulator has prohibited dividend increases for the time being.

