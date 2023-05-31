Open this photo in gallery: Pedestrians pass a National Bank branch on King Street in Toronto.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

National Bank of Canada NA-T reported lower second-quarter profit and narrowly missed analysts’ estimates by a slim margin as higher costs and rising reserves for potentially sour loans weighed on results.

National Bank earned $847-million, or $2.38 per share, in the three months that ended April 30. That compared with $889-million, or $2.53 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $2.38 per share. That slightly missed the $2.39 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

“Our defensive posture with strong capital and liquidity positions and prudent levels of allowances for credit losses will continue to support profitable growth and help us navigate the uncertainty that may lie ahead,” National Bank chief executive officer Laurent Ferreira said in a statement.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 5 cents to $1.02 per share for the quarter ending July 31.

National Bank is the final major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal second quarter. Its peers released results last week, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T beating analyst expectations while Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal posted worse-than-expected results.

In the quarter, National Bank set aside $85-million in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was lower than analysts anticipated, and included $27-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses.

In the same quarter last year, National Bank booked $3-million in provisions, as loan loss reserved edged higher from reversals in prior periods when defaults were low.

Total revenue rose to $2.48-billion in the quarter, up from $2.44-billion in the same period a year earlier. But expenses increased 6 per cent to $1.37-billion, which the bank said was driven by increased hiring last year, wage inflation and technology expenses.

Profit from personal and commercial banking was $335-million, up 14 per cent from a year earlier, as revenue growth was slightly offset by risings costs and provisions for credit losses. Personal loans grew 4 per cent and commercial lending climbed 13 per cent year-over-year.

The wealth management division generated $178-million of profit, up 9 per cent on higher net interest income.

Net income in the financial markets unit fell 7 per cent to $268-million as employee and operational costs rose. And profit from the bank’s U.S. arm dropped to $128-million from $152-million in the same quarter a year earlier, as higher costs and provisions for credit loss offset stable revenue.