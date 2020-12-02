National Bank profit slips but still beats estimates

National Bank of Canada reported lower profit in the fiscal fourth quarter but still beat analysts’ expectations amid easing concerns about loan losses.
The Montreal-based bank set aside $110-million in provisions to cover loans at risk of default – higher than a year ago but far less than the $158-million analysts predicted.
Canada’s sixth-largest bank by assets is the fourth lender to earn higher-than-expected-profits this week, primarily on the strength of lower provisions, following Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal on Tuesday and Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday morning.
National Bank earned $492-million, or $1.36 per share, in the three months that ended Oct. 31. That compared with $604-million, or $1.67 per share, in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted to exclude certain one-time items, which included $48-million in severance pay, National Bank said it earned $615-million, or $1.69 per share. On average, analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, according to Refinitiv.
The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 71 cents per share.
Profit from personal and commercial banking, which is the bank’s largest division, was $258-million, down slightly from $265-million in the same quarter last year. Costs and provisions for credit losses both increased, more than offsetting better revenue.
Profit from wealth management improved by 5 per cent to $135-million, and earnings from the financial markets division edged 3 per cent higher to $209-million. And the bank’s international division continued to grow, driven by the bank’s Cambodian subsidiary ABA Bank, with profit up 36 per cent to $106-million, compared with a year earlier.
National Bank also announced that it has acquired full ownership of its U.S.-based subsidiary Credigy Ltd., a specialty finance company. Members of Credigy’s management team exercised an option to sell the 20 per cent of shares in the company that National Bank didn’t previously own.
