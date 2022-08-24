National Bank of Canada’s third-quarter profit fell 2 per cent as it boosted provisions against future loan losses, but resilient results from retail banking and financial markets helped the bank meet expectations.

The Montreal-based bank earned $826-million, or $2.35 per share, in the quarter that ended July 31. A year earlier, it earned $839-million, or $2.36 per share.

On average, analysts expected earnings per share of $2.35, according to Refinitiv.

National Bank NA-T also kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 92 cents per share.

National Bank is the third major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal third quarter and the first to meet analysts’ estimates, after Bank of Nova Scotia and Royal Bank of Canada fell shy of expectations this week.

The main drag on National Bank’s earnings was from $57-million of provisions for credit losses - the funds banks earmark to cover potential future loan defaults. That was less than analysts expected, but it signalled a shift to rebuild the bank’s reserves against possible losses after a period in which it had been releasing provisions built up early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank set aside $33-million in provisions against loans that are still being repaid as it adjusted its economic forecasting scenarios to be more pessimistic in light of mounting economic unease.

Profit from the core personal and commercial banking division was up 11 per cent to $335-million, with revenue up 13 per cent. Despite a cooling housing market, residential mortgage balances increased 8 per cent from a year earlier. Lending margins increased by 8 basis points, helped by rising interest rates.

The financial markets division bucked a trend of steep declines in capital markets profits reported by RBC and Scotiabank this week. National Bank’s earnings from financial markets were $280-million, up 12 per cent year over year, as revenues from equity and fixed income increased.

The bank also announced Wednesday that Etienne Dubuc has been promoted to co-head of financial markets, where he will work alongside current head Denis Girouard. Mr. Dubuc was most recently a managing director in charge of equities, currencies and commodities, and co-head of risk management solutions for the bank’s financial markets division. He joined the bank in 1999.

Profit from wealth management was up 10 per cent to $181-million. But earnings from the bank’s U.S. specialty finance and international division, which includes its ABA Bank subsidiary in Cambodia, fell 22 per cent to $125-million as the bank increased its provisions against loan losses.

