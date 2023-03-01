The National Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa.Chris Wattie/Reuters

National Bank of Canada NA-T posted first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates even as profit fell on rising loan-loss provisions.

The Montreal-based lender earned $881-million, or $2.49 per share, in the three months that ended Jan. 31. That compared with $930-million, or $2.64 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $2.56 per share. That beat the $2.37 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

“In a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment, we are maintaining a defensive positioning,” National Bank chief executive officer Laurent Ferreira said in a statement. “Our credit portfolios continue to perform well, and we have substantial allowances for credit losses. Our capital level is strong, giving us the flexibility to invest in our businesses to drive future growth.”

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 97 cents per share.

National Bank is the fifth major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal first quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada posted lower profit that still beat analyst estimates, while Bank of Nova Scotia posted lower-than-expected results. Toronto-Dominion Bank is set to post its financial results on Thursday.

In the quarter, National Bank set aside $86-million in provisions for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was lower than analysts anticipated. In the same quarter last year, it had a recovery of $2-million in provisions.

Total revenue rose to $2.58-billion from $2.47-billion in the same quarter a year prior, while expenses increased to $1.4-billion from $1.28-billion.

Profit from personal and small business banking was $331-million, up 10 per cent from a year earlier, on higher revenue driven by loan growth and net interest income – the difference between what banks make on loans and pay on deposits.

Net income from financial markets fell 2 per cent to $298-million as higher loan loss provisions offset a revenue increase.

The wealth management division generated $198-million of profit, up 16 per cent. And net income in its international division fell slightly to $147-million from $148-million in the same quarter last year.