National Bank boosts dividend as quarterly profit climbs 8 per cent

National Bank of Canada had $566-million of net income in its fourth quarter, up 8 per cent from the same period last year as each of its three main business units improved earnings.
The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $1.52 per share on a diluted basis and $1.53 per share after adjustments.
Analysts had estimated $1.52 per share of net income and $1.52 per share of adjusted earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 was $1.87-billion, slightly above analyst estimates.
During the same period of fiscal 2017, National Bank had $525-million of net income or $1.39 per share and $1.76 billion of revenue.
The bank says its quarterly dividend will rise 3 cents to 65 cents per common share, payable Feb. 1.
