National Bank of Canada reported higher fourth-quarter profit driven by strong retail banking results and raised its dividend by 23 per cent but missed analysts’ estimates as financial markets earnings cooled.

Montreal-based National Bank hiked its quarterly dividend to 87 cents per share on Wednesday and announced plans to buy back up to 2 per cent of its shares - about 7 million shares in total.

For the fiscal fourth quarter that ended Oct. 31, National Bank earned $776-million, or $2.19 per share, compared with $492-million, or $1.36 per share, in the same quarter last year.

After adjusting to exclude some items, National Bank said it earned $2.21 per share. On average, analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.24, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue for the full 2021 fiscal year was $8.9-billion, up 13 per cent from 2020.

National Bank is the second major lender to fall short of analysts’ predictions for the quarter following Royal Bank of Canada, which also released results on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia beat estimates on Tuesday.

National Bank’s fourth-quarter earnings were boosted by a $41-million recovery of provisions for credit losses - the money banks set aside in case loans default - that had previously been earmarked against potential losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic that never materialized.

The bank’s personal and commercial banking division performed well, with profit of $353-million up 42 per cent from a year ago. Residential mortgage balances increased 11 per cent as housing markets stayed hot, and commercial loans were up 18 per cent.

But financial markets profit of $208-million was unchanged from a year earlier and down 8 per cent from the third quarter. Revenue from fixed-income securities fell 49 per cent from lofty levels last year.

Earnings from the bank’s international division were mixed. Profit of $129-million increased 22 per cent year over year on the strength of rising returns from its ABA Bank subsidiary in Cambodia. But revenue from its Credit Ltd. subsidiary, a U.S.-based specialty finance company, declined by $22-million.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.