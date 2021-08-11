National Bank taps Laurent Ferreira as next CEO as Vachon prepares to retire

National Bank of Canada chief executive officer Louis Vachon will retire at the end of October after more than 14 years at the helm, giving way to chief operating officer Laurent Ferreira, who has been chosen as his successor.
The Montreal-based bank announced the coming change in CEO on Wednesday after signalling its succession plans in January, when Mr. Ferreira, 50, was promoted to COO from his previous post as co-head of financial markets.
Mr. Vachon, 59, is the longest-serving CEO of a major Canadian bank, holding the top job at National Bank since the summer of 2007. Under his watch, the bank cemented its status as a systemically important lender with assets more than tripling from $113-billion to $351-billion, and its market capitalization increased from $10-billion to $32-billion.
Mr. Ferreira, like Mr. Vachon, is an investment banker by training and a 23-year veteran of National Bank who formerly led the bank’s derivatives desk and has deep knowledge of financial markets. Several of the bank’s top executives already reported to him since January, and he will assume full responsibility when the bank starts its next fiscal year on Nov. 1.
Mr. Vachon said Mr. Ferreira has “a decisive and unifying leadership approach, always quick to identify and seize growth opportunities,” in a statement. The bank’s board chair, Jean Houde, described Mr. Ferreira as “an inspiring leader with a human touch” in the same statement, thanking Mr. Vachon for the “financial, technological and cultural progress” made during his tenure as CEO.
Neither Mr. Vachon nor Mr. Ferreira could be reached for an interview on Wednesday.
In recent years, Mr. Vachon has worked to sharpen National Bank’s focus, leading a digital transformation plan and concentrating its international operations on investments in its Credigy Ltd. subsidiary in the United States and taking full ownership of ABA Bank in Cambodia.
His time as CEO was also book-ended by periods of global upheavals. He became CEO on the cusp of the financial crisis of 2008-2009, and will leave the job as Canada looks to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world since early last year.
But National Bank has weathered the pandemic well: Shareholders in its stock have enjoyed a 141-per-cent return since its low point in March of 2020, boosted by its proportionally large exposure to financial markets and wealth management, compared with an average of 101 per cent among other major banks, according to Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. analyst Scott Chan.
“We believe Mr. Ferreira will be a suitable replacement,” Mr. Chan wrote in a note to clients.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.