National outage problems at wireless service providers cause voice service issues

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Some of Canada’s major mobile service providers say they are working to fix widespread network outages to voice services that some customers across the country have been noticing since Sunday afternoon.

Text messages, internet and data services are still operational, but Rogers’ website said it was experiencing an outage that was affecting many wireless customers.

It said “some customers may be intermittently experiencing dropped calls or are unable to place or receive calls on their mobile phone or wireless home phone service.”

Rogers said late Sunday night that its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, however, it didn’t say when it expected the problem to be fixed.

Telus issued a similar message, and Bell and Freedom Mobile users were tweeting that they too were experiencing calling issues.

