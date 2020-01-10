 Skip to main content

NB Power inks three deals to bring more Quebec electricity into New Brunswick

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
The Mactaquac Dam. The second deal will see Hydro-Quebec share expertise for part of the refurbishment of the dam to extend the useful life of the generating station until at least 2068.

Brian Atkinson/The Globe and Mail

NB Power and Hydro-Quebec have signed three deals that will see Quebec sell more electricity into New Brunswick and provide help with the refurbishment of the Mactaquac hydroelectric generating station.

Under the first agreement, Hydro-Quebec will export 47 terawatt hours of electricity to New Brunswick between now and 2040 over existing power lines – expanding on an agreement in place since 2012.

The second deal will see Hydro-Quebec share expertise for part of the refurbishment of the Mactaquac dam to extend the useful life of the generating station until at least 2068.

Since the 1980s, concrete portions of the facility have been affected by a chemical reaction that causes the concrete to swell and crack.

The third agreement calls for talks to begin for the construction of additional power connections between Quebec and New Brunswick to increase exports to Atlantic Canada and the United States.

NB Power president Gaetan Thomas says the deals will mean more clean energy for the region.

Related topics

