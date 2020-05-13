Nearly $1-billion in relief funding for small, medium-sized businesses to flow through regional agencies

Nearly $1-billion in partially forgivable loans are now available through Canada’s six regional development agencies for small and medium-sized businesses that aren’t eligible for other pandemic relief programs.
SMBs generate more than half of Canada’s economic output, and many found themselves in dire financial situations once provinces and territories began shutting down sectors for safety purposes nearly two months ago. But strict application requirements on Ottawa’s wage subsidy, rent relief and Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan programs left many entrepreneurs either denied for funding or unable to apply.
The $962-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund was announced last month, but businesses can begin applying today for the program through their nearest regional development agency office. Interest-free loans of up to $40,000 will be one-quarter forgivable if the business meets repayment terms, similar to CEBA. Larger loans will also be available for some businesses, but not necessarily forgivable; grants will be available to not-for-profits.
Each federal agency was created to address localized needs – Western Economic Diversification Canada was launched by the Mulroney government to diversify the region’s output beyond commodities, for instance. Ottawa is encouraging the agencies to use their regional expertise to disburse funds to sectors and businesses that need it most.
The federal government highlighted tourism, tech, manufacturing and Main Street small businesses as natural beneficiaries of the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the details Wednesday, though the federal government began to share some details Tuesday night.
Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly acknowledged that the regional funding program was created in response to many criticisms from entrepreneurs that its other programs left too many small and medium businesses behind.
“Not only did we have to move our position from an approach that was based on liquidity, and support to businesses through subsidies – but also that these measures, while they were positive, were not tailored to all business models,” she told The Globe and Mail late Tuesday.
As it undergoes the double shock of oil-price collapses and the novel coronavirus pandemic, Western Economic Diversification Canada will receive the largest portion, at $304.2-million. Southern Ontario will get $252.4-million; Quebec, $211-million; Atlantic Canada, $110-million; Northern Ontario, $49.5-million; and Northern Canada, $34.3-million.
At just shy of $1-billion total, however, The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund is tiny compared to other programs – including the CEBA loan program, which was estimated late last month as having offered $41.25-billion in credit to businesses, plus $13.75-billion that would be forgivable.
Jon Shell of the Save Small Business lobby group, which represents more than 37,000 entrepreneurs, said that because of the new program’s smaller size, it “seems only marginally helpful.”
Many businesses are already excluded from the CEBA program because of its strict eligibility criteria. Participants must have a payroll between $20,000 and $1.5-billion – a requirement that excludes the smallest of businesses and many medium-sized ones as well, as well as sole proprietors or businesses who pay staff as contractors.
