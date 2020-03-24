 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Nearly 7,000 employees to depart WestJet as airlines continue to curb operations

Christopher Reynolds
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims addresses the airline's annual meeting in Calgary, May 7, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says roughly half of its 14,000 employees will leave the company – some temporarily – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6,900 departures comprise early retirements, resignations and both voluntary and involuntary leaves after WestJet asked staff to choose one of those options or reduce their hours or pay, said CEO Ed Sims.

“This is devastating news for all WestJetters,” Sims said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “The fact that we avoided a potentially worse outcome is testament to the spirit and selfless attitude demonstrated by our people, who have enabled WestJet to continue operating with a collective remaining work force of 7,100.”

Story continues below advertisement

The first wave of departures is set for Wednesday and the second for April 1.

The Calgary-based company has cancelled all international flights for 30 days and, like Air Canada, severely scaled back domestic capacity.

Up to 600 Air Canada pilots will also go on unpaid leave in the coming months due to the fallout from the virus, their union said Tuesday.

Captain Michael McKay, head of the Air Canada Pilots Association, said the union agreed to a plan late Monday for a maximum of 600 pilots on furlough.

The pilots have also agreed to reduced pay across the board and “simplified contract language” to allow them to retire earlier, he said.

“Like all Canadians, the more than 4,400 pilots of Air Canada and Air Canada rouge have been deeply affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, personally and professionally, with the precipitous drop in passenger demand and the challenging operating environment,” McKay said.

He is joining other unions in calling on Ottawa for financial relief for the aviation industry.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the complexity of pilot training, the precise number of positions immediately affected at the country’s largest airline remains unclear, he added.

On Thursday, the union representing Air Canada’s flight attendants said the company will temporarily lay off more than 5,100 members.

The travel industry continues to reel as borders stay closed and planes parked across the globe.

Air Canada announced last week it is suspending most of its U.S. and overseas flights in response to border shutdowns. Porter Airlines and Transat AT Inc. are suspending all of their flights.

Global passenger revenues could plummet by $252 billion this year, a 44 per cent drop from 2019, the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday.

“Airlines are fighting for survival in every corner of the world,” IATA director general Alexandre de Juniac said. “Travel restrictions and evaporating demand mean that, aside from cargo, there is almost no passenger business. For airlines, it’s apocalypse now.

Story continues below advertisement

In a matter of weeks the trade group’s previous worst case scenario – $113 billion forecasted on March 5 – has become much sunnier than its current projection.

“Without immediate government relief measures, there will not be an industry left standing,” de Juniac said, calling for $200 billion in relief.

He cited nine states including Australia, China and Sweden that have pledged aid packages in the form of loans, delayed fee payments and other measures.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies