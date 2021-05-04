 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Neighbourly Pharmacy chain files to go public on TSX with $150-million IPO

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc., Canada’s third-largest pharmacy chain operator, has filed preliminary documents for a $150-million initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Neighbourly, which until recently was known as Rx Drug Mart, has 145 locations across the country. The company expects to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange during the week of May 24. Its shares are expected to trade between $13 and $17, and the company has applied to list under the ticker symbol NBLY.

Neighbourly is owned by Persistence Capital Partners, a private-equity fund that invests in Canadian health care companies.

Story continues below advertisement

Two-thirds of Neighbourly’s pharmacies are in communities with populations of fewer than 100,000, and the majority of revenue is earned from sales of prescription medication, rather than “front shop” products such as food and cosmetics.

“These communities are typically underserved and subject to less intense competition,” the company said in a prospectus. “As such, our pharmacies may be able to provide a broader range of services to patients, while generating higher margins than in dense, urban centres where there is more competition.”

Founded in 2015, the company has grown through single-store and multistore acquisitions. It plans to use proceeds from the IPO to acquire more independent pharmacies in what it sees as a fragmented Canadian market. The company estimates that 6,500, or 60 per cent of Canadian pharmacies, are independent, and sees 3,600 of those pharmacies as viable acquisition targets. It also said it expects revenue to grow as the Canada’s senior population increases, since prescription drug use increases with age.

Neighbourly estimates that it owns 1 per cent of all Canadian pharmacies, behind Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart, which collectively own 16 per cent. Neighbourly chief executive officer Chris Gardner was the vice-president of national operations at Shoppers from 2012 to 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Neighbourly’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization have grown steadily in recent years. In 2019, it had $14.4-million in adjusted EBITDA on $150-million in revenue. In 2020, it earned $21.2-million in adjusted EBITDA on $186-million in revenue.

The company expects to have approximately $90.3-million in net debt outstanding after the IPO, and upon closing, will receive $250-million in credit facilities from a syndicate of lenders, including Bank of Nova Scotia and Royal Bank of Canada .

Scotia Capital Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities are the lead underwriters on the IPO, along with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., and HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc. Stikeman Elliott LLP is Neighbourly’s legal adviser.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies