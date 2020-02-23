NEO Exchange’s DealSquare aims to make private equity more accessible

NEO Exchange’s new private investing platform, DealSquare, listed its first corporate private placements last week, in a move by the exchange to capitalize on growing interest from retail investors in non-public investment opportunities.
Launched last October, DealSquare allows securities dealers to list private placements online and distribute shares through NEO’s trading settlement system. The idea is to make it easier for advisers to source private investment opportunities for their clients and to help issuers get their financings in front of more people.
"There’s a huge pocket of capital from the public that is currently unable to find its way to private companies,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, chief executive of crowdfunding company Silver Maple Ventures Inc., which partnered with NEO to develop DealSquare.
"Typically, investment advisers hear about private opportunities through traditional, archaic ways of communication, word of mouth, through compliance. There’s no really efficient centralized location where these investment advisers can find these private placements,” Mr. Van Hoeken said.
DealSquare isn’t the first product aimed at making private equity more accessible to both accredited investors and non-accredited investors. Both TMX Group and Nasdaq Inc. launched private equity markets in 2014, with the aim of improving liquidity for private securities.
The difference is that DealSquare is not an exchange but rather a platform to help facilitate primary share sales.
NEO considered launching a private equity exchange several years ago, but the project never took off, said Jos Schmitt, CEO of NEO. The problem was the lack of centralized infrastructure underpinning how private shares are sold.
“The private world is very cottage industry-like. Everyone is doing it in a different way. Whether it’s a dealer or a law firm or even issuers themselves,” Mr. Schmitt said.
"The realization we came to is if you want to build a secondary market in privates you first need to create a solution to support the primary market.”
With only four investment dealers signed up to use the platform, NEO’s new project has yet to make significant inroads in the dealer community. And the platform has mostly attracted listings from alternative investment funds, rather than from corporate issuers.
Last week, however, small-business lending company Lendified Holdings Inc. and hospitality technology company Hotel Communication Network Inc. listed private placements on the platform.
“These types of online platforms allow companies like us to immediately capture a much wider opportunity across retail investors who would otherwise not be able to access or see an investment like ours," Lendified CEO Troy Wright said.
Lendified is looking to raise $4-million ahead of going public next month via a reverse takeover. Mr. Wright expects to raise most of the money through a traditional brokered private placement led by Haywood Securities Inc. But he is hoping to raise between $500,000 and $1-million using a combination of DealSquare and FrontFundr, a crowdfunding platform run by Mr. Van Hoeken.
While Lendified is using DealSquare to raise money ahead of going public, many of the investment opportunities will be focused on companies that intend to stay private, NEO’s Mr. Schmitt said. This is a function of the growing trend of companies choosing to stay private longer or avoiding going public altogether.
Chris Enright, president and managing director of Aligned Capital Partners Inc., said retail investors are catching on to this trend and demand for private investment opportunities has exploded in recent years.
“It will continue to grow at a really rapid pace,” said Mr. Enright, whose Burlington, Ont.-based firm is one of the four dealers signed up to use DealSquare.
"If the pension plans and endowment funds are making significant investments into things that are non-correlated to the public markets, then you’re going to get individual advisers wanting to get access to the same thing,” he said.