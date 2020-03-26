 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Nestle Canada giving temporary raises to factory and distribution centre workers

The Globe and Mail
Nestle’s brands include Lean Cuisine, Boost, Nesquik, Haagen-Dazs, Kit Kat and Nespresso.

Laurent Gillieron/The Canadian Press

Nestle Canada is giving a temporary raise to its employees in its factories and distribution centres across the country as deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food producer says the workers will receive a temporary increase of $3 per hour, retroactive to March 16. Salaried employees in the factories who cannot work from home will also receive a bonus.

Nestle's brands include Lean Cuisine, Boost, Nesquik, Haagen-Dazs, Kit Kat and Nespresso.

It says in the event of any temporary shutdown related to COVID-19, up to eight weeks’ full pay will be provided for all hourly and salaried staff affected.

Workers in its retail operations which have been temporarily closed will also receive full pay up to eight weeks.

Nestle has 3,200 employees in approximately 18 locations across Canada.

