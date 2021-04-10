 Skip to main content
Which Canadian companies have pledged net zero carbon emissions, and by when?

Getting greenhouse-gas emissions to ‘net zero’ is an increasingly common corporate goal, but there’s no agreed standard for what it means. Here’s how Corporate Canada’s promises compare

Jeffrey Jones
Open this photo in gallery

A flare stack lights the sky from a refinery in Edmonton on Dec. 28, 2018. A report by TD Bank suggests up to three-quarters of those working in the oil and gas sector could lose their jobs over the next three decades as Canada works toward its greenhouse gas emission targets.

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

RBC

  • Net Zero goal: 2050
  • Details: Financed emissions; has “mobilized” $500-billion by 2025; Partnership for Carbon Accounting Standards (PCAF) member
  • Tied to pay? ESG objectives are factored into executive compensation, including climate commitments and the net-zero pledge

BMO

  • NZ goal: 2050
  • Details: Interim targets (2030) for financed emission reduction; has mobilized $300-billion by 2025; PCAF member
  • Tied to pay? Sustainability and ESG performance are factored in. In 2020, the bank added direct links to strategic objectives and sustainability

Scotiabank

  • NZ goal: 2050
  • Details: Has mobilized $100-billion by 2025 to reduce effects of climate change; working on interim targets; PCAF member
  • Tied to pay? Measures, including progress on climate change, to be introduced in 2021

TD Bank

  • NZ goal: 2050
  • Details: Includes operations and financing activities; PCAF member
  • Tied to pay? In 2021, TD added new executive compensation metrics related to overall ESG strategy, including objectives related to climate change. ESG and customer experience objectives will have a combined weighting of 20 per cent

CIBC

  • NZ goal: “Carbon neutral” by 2024
  • Details: Mobilizing $150-billion for environmental and sustainable finance initiatives by 2027; PCAF member
  • Tied to pay? ESG measures are part of executive goals and performance, and ESG priorities factor into compensation for most employees at all levels

Air Canada

  • NZ goal: 2030 absolute targets of 20 per cent GHG net reductions from flights, plus 30 per cent from ground operations (2019 baseline)
  • Details: $50-million for sustainable aviation fuel, plus carbon reductions and removals
  • Tied to pay? Details to come soon

Canada Goose

  • NZ goal: Carbon neutrality by 2025
  • Details: Includes scope 1 and 2 emissions
  • Tied to pay? Not directly, but executives and board must ensure all areas of the business are working toward carbon neutrality

Cenovus Energy

  • NZ target: 2050
  • Details: Will require focus on technology beyond those that are commercial and economic today. Identifying opportunities to participate in longer-term solutions to address emissions in collaboration with peers, academics, other industries and entrepreneurs.
  • Tied to pay? Performance agreements for senior executives contain ESG-related goals and objectives, with achievement factored into discretionary compensation

Enbridge Inc.

  • NZ target: 2050
  • Details: Includes scope 1 and 2 emissions; target for in-house emission reduction of 30 per cent to 35 per cent by 2030 (2018 baseline)
  • Tied to pay? Compensation is linked to hitting ESG targets set out in annual scorecards. All employees can also benefit from ESG programs

Stantec Inc.

  • NZ target: 2030
  • Details: Includes scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
  • Tied to pay? Yes, including the goal of hitting carbon neutral by 2022

Blackberry

  • NZ target: Carbon neutral by 2021
  • Details: includes scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
  • Tied to pay? Does not specify

Telus

  • NZ target: Carbon neutral by 2030
  • Details: Expand the scope of measurement for scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions for new acquisitions as they arise
  • Tied to pay? Links sustainability performance to compensation for all team members through corporate scorecards (including metrics that measure GHG reductions), affecting the performance bonus structure company-wide.

Kirkland Lake Gold

  • NZ target: 2050
  • Details: focusing on scope 1 and 2 emissions; investing $75-million a year for five years in tech and innovation to reduce carbon footprint via alternative fuel and energy sources
  • Tied to pay? 5 per cent of executive pay incentives are ESG-based

Indigo Books and Music

  • NZ target: 2035
  • Details: Full net-zero baseline and annual targets coming in October, 2021
  • Tied to pay? Not directly. Sustainability is a priority inside the company’s strategic plan, and executives are accountable for performance indicators tied to priorities

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
