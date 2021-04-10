Which Canadian companies have pledged net zero carbon emissions, and by when?

RBC
- Net Zero goal: 2050
- Details: Financed emissions; has “mobilized” $500-billion by 2025; Partnership for Carbon Accounting Standards (PCAF) member
- Tied to pay? ESG objectives are factored into executive compensation, including climate commitments and the net-zero pledge
BMO
- NZ goal: 2050
- Details: Interim targets (2030) for financed emission reduction; has mobilized $300-billion by 2025; PCAF member
- Tied to pay? Sustainability and ESG performance are factored in. In 2020, the bank added direct links to strategic objectives and sustainability
Scotiabank
- NZ goal: 2050
- Details: Has mobilized $100-billion by 2025 to reduce effects of climate change; working on interim targets; PCAF member
- Tied to pay? Measures, including progress on climate change, to be introduced in 2021
TD Bank
- NZ goal: 2050
- Details: Includes operations and financing activities; PCAF member
- Tied to pay? In 2021, TD added new executive compensation metrics related to overall ESG strategy, including objectives related to climate change. ESG and customer experience objectives will have a combined weighting of 20 per cent
CIBC
- NZ goal: “Carbon neutral” by 2024
- Details: Mobilizing $150-billion for environmental and sustainable finance initiatives by 2027; PCAF member
- Tied to pay? ESG measures are part of executive goals and performance, and ESG priorities factor into compensation for most employees at all levels
Air Canada
- NZ goal: 2030 absolute targets of 20 per cent GHG net reductions from flights, plus 30 per cent from ground operations (2019 baseline)
- Details: $50-million for sustainable aviation fuel, plus carbon reductions and removals
- Tied to pay? Details to come soon
Canada Goose
- NZ goal: Carbon neutrality by 2025
- Details: Includes scope 1 and 2 emissions
- Tied to pay? Not directly, but executives and board must ensure all areas of the business are working toward carbon neutrality
Cenovus Energy
- NZ target: 2050
- Details: Will require focus on technology beyond those that are commercial and economic today. Identifying opportunities to participate in longer-term solutions to address emissions in collaboration with peers, academics, other industries and entrepreneurs.
- Tied to pay? Performance agreements for senior executives contain ESG-related goals and objectives, with achievement factored into discretionary compensation
Enbridge Inc.
- NZ target: 2050
- Details: Includes scope 1 and 2 emissions; target for in-house emission reduction of 30 per cent to 35 per cent by 2030 (2018 baseline)
- Tied to pay? Compensation is linked to hitting ESG targets set out in annual scorecards. All employees can also benefit from ESG programs
Stantec Inc.
- NZ target: 2030
- Details: Includes scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
- Tied to pay? Yes, including the goal of hitting carbon neutral by 2022
Blackberry
- NZ target: Carbon neutral by 2021
- Details: includes scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
- Tied to pay? Does not specify
Telus
- NZ target: Carbon neutral by 2030
- Details: Expand the scope of measurement for scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions for new acquisitions as they arise
- Tied to pay? Links sustainability performance to compensation for all team members through corporate scorecards (including metrics that measure GHG reductions), affecting the performance bonus structure company-wide.
Kirkland Lake Gold
- NZ target: 2050
- Details: focusing on scope 1 and 2 emissions; investing $75-million a year for five years in tech and innovation to reduce carbon footprint via alternative fuel and energy sources
- Tied to pay? 5 per cent of executive pay incentives are ESG-based
Indigo Books and Music
- NZ target: 2035
- Details: Full net-zero baseline and annual targets coming in October, 2021
- Tied to pay? Not directly. Sustainability is a priority inside the company’s strategic plan, and executives are accountable for performance indicators tied to priorities
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed
- Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
- Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.