 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

New businesses still locked out of emergency pandemic loans

Chris HannayIndependent business reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shawn Lerner, owner and operator of the Balloonery, works on an order in their Toronto shop, on March 10, 2021.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Small businesses that started after – and, in some cases, before – the pandemic began a year ago are still ineligible for the government’s flagship emergency loan program because of the timing of their incorporation.

The federal government launched the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program on April 9, 2020, to provide zero-interest, partly forgivable loans of $40,000 to businesses affected by the pandemic, with another $20,000 becoming available in December. CEBA was among the government supports announced in the early days of COVID-19, and has been one of the most popular. More than 800,000 businesses have accessed more than $34-billion in total.

But many businesses that otherwise would qualify for the aid are not eligible to apply because of when they incorporated. One of the biggest gaps is for companies that registered with the Canada Revenue Agency after March 1, 2020, even before the pandemic had really taken hold in Canada. Some companies that registered the year before have also been barred.

Story continues below advertisement

Shawn Lerner started Balloonery to do balloon delivery and event decor in his Toronto basement as a sole proprietor four years ago. He incorporated in 2019 and set his fiscal year end as Jan. 31.

When the pandemic struck a year later and events such as weddings and birthday parties were cancelled, he and his five employees stopped work for 10 weeks. Mr. Lerner said he tried to apply for CEBA at the time, but was rejected because the company didn’t have a 2019 tax return, because of the fiscal year end date.

When the program was expanded to include sole proprietors, Mr. Lerner said he was not allowed to use his personal tax returns from when he was a sole proprietor because that account became inactive once he incorporated.

Mr. Lerner said he was told a workaround was to apply to the CRA for a change to his fiscal year end, and then resubmit his taxes.

“They gave me every assurance this was a problem they were aware of,” he said.

However, he added, CRA rejected the application as not a valid reason for changing a fiscal year end date.

Corinne Pohlmann, senior vice-president of national affairs and partnerships at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), said that while the federal government has widened eligibility for CEBA loans, the lack of access for new businesses remains a big gap.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on the conversations I’ve had [with the government], they recognize it’s an issue and that they need to find a way to fix it, but they can’t quite figure out how to fix it,” Ms. Pohlmann said.

She said officials told her the problem is how to measure revenue declines for companies that are new. She said the CFIB has suggested using average revenue by sector and region as a baseline.

Youmy Han, press secretary to Small Business Minister Mary Ng, said the government has provided a “wide range of supports” for entrepreneurs. When asked about expanding access to CEBA, Ms. Han suggested the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund could help businesses that don’t qualify for CEBA loans.

“The federal government continues to actively assess its support measures to ensure workers and businesses – including new businesses – have the support they need,” Ms. Han said in a statement.

Ms. Pohlmann said that eligibility for RRRF loans differs geographically and most regions do not accept new ventures. For example, in Western Canada, businesses must have been operational before March 1, 2020.

Mr. Lerner said he considers his company lucky because it was able to boost its e-commerce delivery services, which has left his overall revenue relatively stable. “People are seeing us as a way to stay connected with loved ones that they may not be able to visit in person,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

But he said his margins have shrunk due to higher expenses and the money from CEBA would help cover his operating costs. The government is taking applications for CEBA loans until March 31.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies