New contract ratified for workers at Lear plant in Ajax, Ont., Unifor says

Unifor says it has ratified a new contract for workers at the Lear Corp. automotive seat manufacturing plant in Ajax, Ont.
The union says its members voted in favour of the contract Friday afternoon, adding that the company has fully retracted its notice to close the plant.
The agreement comes after the workers rejected a tentative deal Monday by a margin of 94 per cent, prompting Lear to say the following day that it would close the Ajax plant because of the rejection.
Lear Corp., which has its headquarters in Southfield, Mich., has 257 locations in 39 countries and employs about 165,000 people.
