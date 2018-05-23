New federal law expected to drive renewal of Canada’s grain rail car fleet

Open this photo in gallery Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western Grain Elevator Association, which represents most major grain companies, said he is “hopeful” the new law will spur railways to replace the old hopper cars. Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press

A sweeping new law covering air, rail and marine transportation is expected to drive the renewal of Canada’s grain rail car fleet for the first time in decades.

Changes to the rules governing the revenue the two big railways collect for the shipment of Western grain for overseas export are designed to encourage the companies to purchase new hopper cars.

Previously, any purchase of grain hoppers by Canadian National Railway Co. or Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. was applied as a capital investment credit in the company’s favour against the grain revenue limit. But the credit was split with the rival railway, and the companies were loath to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the act, which received royal assent on Wednesday, railways retain the full investment credit of their hopper car purchases, which is expected to encourage the purchase of bigger, more efficient rolling stock.

Other provisions of the act include changes that offer rail customers the ability to seek reciprocal penalties against carriers and give more options to move commodities quickly. Video cameras and and voice recorders in locomotives are required, a move fought by unions that called it an invasion of privacy. Ownership limits by individuals in former Crown corporation CN rise to 25 per cent from 15 per cent.

For airlines, caps on foreign stakes in Air Canada and WestJet Airlines are raised to 49 per cent from 25 per cent. In addition, airlines passengers are protected from being kicked off an overbooked plane, and given greater protection against mistreatment.

“The first major element of this act is that air passengers should know their rights and are entitled to clear, consistent, transparent and enforceable compensation, as well as minimum standards of treatment when things do not go as planned,” said Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Wade Sobkowich, executive director of Western Grain Elevator Association, which represents most major grain companies, said he is “hopeful” the new law will spur railways to replace the old hopper cars on a one-for-one basis, but notes the companies are slow invest and quick to pull crews and locomotives off the tracks in slow times.

“The railways have long said this is a disincentive to invest, and now it’s been changed,” Mr. Sobkowich said. “In the future they’ll get credit for their own investments.”

Canada’s supply of grain hopper cars numbers about 23,000, of which 44 per cent are owned by the federal or provincial governments. The rest are owned by CN, CP and G3, the foreign-owned company that took over the Canadian Wheat Board, according to a 2015 report commissioned by the government. Much of the fleet dates to the 1970s, when governments supplied the cars because regulated grain rates were money-losers for railways.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CP said in March it was waiting for the new law before spending $500-million on new hopper cars to boost the shipping capacity for its largest commodity.

Jean-Jacques Ruest, CN’s chief executive officer, said in a recent conference call with analysts the Montreal-based carrier is ready to place orders in 2019 and 2020 for 1,000 new hopper cars. He said the move would “would really help us rebuild our reputation, but also create a good position for CN in the Canadian grain trade.”

Wednesday, he said: “We welcome passage of the Bill C-49, which balances the needs of both customers and railways and gives us the certainty we need as we move forward with record investments in trade-enabling infrastructure and equipment.”

Jeff Nielsen, president of Grain Growers of Canada, said new hopper cars are “greatly needed.”

Mr. Sobkowich said grain companies routinely receive hopper cars that are unusable, or need to be repaired at their expense, reducing shipping capacity. “We continue to have perpetual problems with hatches and gates and leaking rail cars and we’re fixing them just so we don’t lose the capacity,” he said by phone from Winnipeg.

New cars, which cost about $100,000, load more quickly, have 15-per-cent more capacity, and are shorter than the old hoppers, allowing railways to haul more in the same length of train.

Story continues below advertisement

“By altering the maximum revenue entitlement for grain, investment in the hopper fleet is now justifiable, leading to more efficient movement of grain,” said Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst at Royal Bank of Canada.

Mr. Nielsen of the Grain Growers said some of the law’s changes − the right to seek reciprocal penalties for poor rail service and a larger area over which shippers can request transfer to a competing railway − could have lessened the hardships faced by many western farmers over the past winter, when a shortage of rail cars, crews and locomotives left growers unable to ship their crops to market.