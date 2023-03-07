Canada’s big banks, insurance companies and pension funds should integrate climate-related risks into their business strategies and tie top executives’ pay to dealing with such risks, the industry’s federal regulator said on Tuesday.

But in its new climate risk guidelines, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, or OSFI, stopped short of prescribing specific increases in capital buffers to deal with a range of physical and policy risks related to climate change and shifts in the economy aimed at dealing with it.

Instead, OSFI said financial institutions should incorporate the impact of climate change on its liquidity risk profile and integrate a range of potential impact on their own businesses and industry when assessing if its capital buffers are adequate.

OSFI has developed the guidelines, due to start coming into force in 2024, for federally regulated institutions so they can provide detailed climate-related disclosure and deal with potential weak spots in their finances from physical risks and those from economic and policy changes.

As a part of the policy, OSFI will require institutions to adopt more detailed disclosure of climate-related data and run analyses of how they would fare over a range of different physical and policy changes. That will include details of governance, strategy and internal processes for managing such risks.

In a new release, OSFI said it issued the two-chapter guideline after one of the most extensive consultations in its history, one that drew more than 4,300 submissions. It has said the rules are aimed at bolstering public confidence in the financial system by increasing transparency.

With this work, OSFI joins other Canadian and international regulators and voluntary groups seeking better and more standardized disclosure of climate-related data and analysis of what the future might hold under a range of scenarios.